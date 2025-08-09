Tangipahoa deputies: Ponchatoula man booked on 60 counts of child pornography

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Ponchatoula man for allegedly uploading child pornography to a social media platform.

The TPSO Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 32-year-old Aaron Jiles in an investigation of the uploading of child pornography to a social media site in July.

After searching his devices, TPSO booked Jiles on 60 counts of child pornography.