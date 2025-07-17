Tangipahoa deputies investigating vehicle theft in Independence area

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle in the Independence area.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a black GMC Sierra Denali edition with the "Z40 7891” plate was stolen from a home in the 54000 block of North Railroad Avenue. That truck was later seen on surveillance at a business in Tickfaw.

The driver was dressed in a black hoodie with no shirt underneath, along with black pants and short dreads.

Anyone with information on the vehicle's whereabouts is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2088.