Tangipahoa deputies: Independence man arrested for shooting, killing brother during argument
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested a man for shooting and killing his brother during an argument on Tuesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Vincent Hart, 58, was booked for second-degree murder and killing Dalvis Hart, 48. Officials said they received the call around 5:45 p.m. of an argument in a parking lot before getting a second call that the argument escalated to a shooting.
Dalvis Hart was found with a gunshot wound and wasn't breathing. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Officials said the suspect worked at the location and the victim showed up for unknown reasons prior to the argument.
