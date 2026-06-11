Deputies: Napoleonville man arrested for sexual battery of handicapped resident at assisted living facility

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Napoleonville man on sexual battery charges.

On June 1, deputies responded to an assisted living facility in reference to a possible sexual battery on one of the handicaped residents that happened the day prior.

Deputies later identified 55-year-old Gerald Myles as the suspect in the investigation, arresting him on sexual battery - forcible fondling charges on June 2.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on a $20,000 bond and remains behind bars as of Thursday.