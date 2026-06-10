Pierre Part man pleads guilty to raping, molesting two juvenile victims

PIERRE PART — A Pierre Part man pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes involving two juvenile victims.

Cody Landry, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Deputies received a complaint on July 2, 2020, about the sexual assault of a juvenile girl. Detectives found evidence that between April and July of 2020, the girl was assaulted by Landry on multiple occasions.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant and booked Landry into the Assumption Parish Jail. In April of 2022, detectives secured an arrest warrant for additional charges connected to another incident involving the same juvenile victim during the same time frame.

In December of 2025, while out on bond, detectives received information about the possible sexual assault of a second juvenile victim. An investigation was conducted and detectives developed probable cause to charge Landry in connection with the assault of that victim.

Landry was sentenced to 17 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served on the charge of third-degree rape. He received the same sentence on the charge of molestation of a juvenile. The sentences will run concurrently.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Adam Koenig and Lana Chaney and presided over by Judge Keyojuan Turner.