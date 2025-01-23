Taking the necessary steps to protect your property if a pipe bursts

DENHAM SPRINGS - With cold weather events in south Louisiana often come plumbing emergencies. A busted water line is not something anyone wants to wake up to, but it was the reality for one homeowner in Denham Springs Wednesday.

AccuTemp tells 2 On Your Side they are responding to many similar calls Thursday.

"We're seeing a big increase in busted pipes as the water thaws, people are starting to see the leaks so people are calling in for us to come to address the situation as quickly as possible," said General Manager of AccuTemp Terry Olivier.

If it happens to you, AccuTemp suggests shutting the water off at your main valve, calling a plumber, and taking pictures. Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple says it's best not to wait to call your insurance agent.

"Insurance companies are going to get claims from this so you want to make sure you get your claim filed as quickly as you can so you can start that process sooner," said Temple.

Other storm-related damage that could qualify include a roof leak or damage from a tree. If you're not sure, it doesn't hurt to check.

"It's worth making a call for sure," said Olivier.

AccuTemp says when the temperatures are below freezing it's important to continue to drip your faucets and keep the water moving to prevent frozen pipes.

"We recommend a little more than a drip, a little more like a steady flow - it helps that water continue to move," said Olivier.

AccuTemp Master Plumber Jeremy Humphries reminds homeowners to drip both the cold and hot water.

"There are two separate lines and if you do run just the cold side you have the hot side that will freeze if there's not moving water going through it," said Humphries.

Many parish officials are telling people to stop dripping their faucets during the day when temperatures are above freezing.