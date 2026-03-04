71°
Firefighters from various departments put out fire in Camellia Cove subdivision in Gonzales

2 hours 2 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 6:37 AM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Gonzales Fire crews, as well as firefighters from other departments, put out a fire in the Camellia Cove subdivision earlier this week. 

Gonzales, St. Amant, Galvez Lake, 5th Ward and Sorrento firefighters responded to the house fire at the corner of Camellia Cove Road and April Blush Avenue on Monday.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said. 

