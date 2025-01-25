Multiple parish governments request essential water use only; some issue boil advisories

BATON ROUGE - Multiple parish governments are requesting residents use water only when it is essential to help alleviate an increased demand, while others have declared boil water advisories.

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes, along with the towns of Berwick and Franklin, are asking residents to only use water when necessary to prevent further issues with water pressure. Franklin officials said that issues with the areas water pressure arose when a waterline on Weber Street burst.

Officials said that to ensure water is available for everyone, stop dripping your faucets during the day, telling them to resume dripping them when the temperatures drop again in the evening and to only use water when necessary.

Limiting water use can prevent a boil advisory from being issues and ensuring any first responders have access to water if they need to respond to an emergency.

Iberville Parish lifted its boil advisory Saturday for East Iberville customers, saying no contamination was found during testing.

The following areas have issued boil water advisories:

- Ascension Parish (areas of Burnside, Darrow, Hillaryville, Sorrento and St Landry Avenue)

- St. John the Baptist Parish

- The Town of Jackson

- The Town of Springfield

- The Town of Kentwood

Residents should not consume the water until it has been boiled. The orders will be lifted after state health department tests come back clear.