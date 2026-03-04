TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

71°
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates speak to voters at summit
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern