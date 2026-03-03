78°
Latest Weather Blog
BLDG 5 expanding with new location on Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge restaurant nestled under the Perkins Road Overpass will be expanding its reach and opening a second location.
BLDG 5 spokesperson Braden Buyas said the new restaurant will open at 7505 Jefferson Highway later this year.
Trending News
"We're extremely excited to open a new location in a different part of town, and we can't wait to share more details with the community down the line," Buyas said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
-
State officials announce $140 million fund to prepare sites for corporations looking...
-
Baker police ask for help identifying person of interest in theft investigation
-
Lipsey's breaks ground on new office and distribution center along Highland Road
-
New signage placed on the Mississippi Riverfront to highlight history of river
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman