Sylvia Weatherspoon - Anchor, 5, 6 & 10 p.m.

Sylvia Weatherspoon is the co-anchor of WBRZ News 2 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. She bega,n her career at WBRZ in December 1993 as the weekend anchor and night-side reporter.

Sylvia joined the WBRZ team after working as the news director for WJBO-AM & WFMF-FM radio in Baton Rouge.

Raised in Baton Rouge, her interest in news started at home. With only one TV in the home, Sylvia and her mom often watched local and national news faithfully. Sylvia’s uncle tasked her with reading sections of the daily newspaper, especially the sports section.

As a junior at McKinley High, Sylvia was among a group of students selected statewide to participate in a workshop at Louisiana Public Broadcasting Television. While focused on Broadcast Journalism, she was even interviewed by a reporter.

Sylvia landed her first job as an announcer on WTKL-AM, while she was a sophomore at Louisiana State University studying Broadcast Journalism.

Sylvia has won many local and state awards for journalism reporting, including the 2007 award for Excellence in Medical Journalism from the Louisiana State Medical Society for her "Reduce Your Risk" series of health segments, and the Louisiana Associated Press, Best Spot News, for her story "In Just Minutes.”

In 2016, Weatherspoon was a recipient of The Baton Rouge Business Report's Influential Women In Business, Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Lifetime Achievement Award, and 2007 Women In Media Award of Excellence In Television.

In 2015, Sylvia founded Sylvia's Toys For Christmas. The 5013c3 Organization provides children ages 2-13 in underserved communities in East Baton Rouge Parish with new toys to unwrap on Christmas Day in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul Charity.

She is a community advocate, serves on many boards, and volunteers with many causes, including Go Red For Women BR and Big Buddy of Baton Rouge, reading to children at schools across East Baton Rouge and Feeding Los Cabos Kids.

Sylvia resides in Baton Rouge with her husband and two children. She serves as an inspirational speaker to Women's Bible Study groups, loves gardening, decorating her home during the Christmas season, and traveling with her family.

Facebook: sylvia.weatherspoon.3

Twitter: @sweatherspoon

Email: Sylvia@wbrz.com