Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits

BATON ROUGE - Eight Baton Rouge nonprofits were awarded grants from Cox Charities on Wednesday.

Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge were all surprised with $11,000.

Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, Girl Scouts of Louisiana Southeast, The Arc of East Ascension, The Life of a Single Mom and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge each were awarded $1,000.

Cox said the money comes from recurring payroll deductions and one-time employee contributions.

“What sets this program apart is that it's driven by our people,” said Erin Monroe, Market Vice President for Cox Communications Greater Louisiana.