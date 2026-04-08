Bill replacing inspection sticker with QR code passes Louisiana House

Photo Credit: Peter Finney Jr.

BATON ROUGE - A bill replacing Louisiana's vehicle inspection sticker with a QR code passed the House floor on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Jeff Landry publicly supported the bill, calling it "great news from the house floor." He expressed his displeasure with the inspection sticker process during a speech on the first day of the legislative session.

The traditional vehicle inspection sticker process is annoying, it’s inconvenient, it serves little value to the safety of our roads,” Landry said.

The QR code would cost $6 a year versus the $10 a year for a new inspection sticker in some areas. Vehicle owners would no longer have to go through the inspection sticker process but instead would receive a QR code in the mail when obtaining their license plates and registration renewals.