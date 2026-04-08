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SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced the appearance schedule for the annual SEC Media Days in July.
The event will be held July 20-23 in Tampa, Fla. This is the first time the state of Florida has hosted SEC Media Days.
What is dubbed as "talking season," is set to be very interesting as the league will debut six new head coaches, including LSU's own Lane Kiffin. This will be Kiffin's first time attending SEC Media Days with another program after spending six seasons at Ole Miss.
The schedule is as follows:
MONDAY, July 20
Kentucky – Will Stein
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
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Oklahoma - Brent Venables
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
TUESDAY, July 21
Auburn – Alex Golesh
Georgia – Kirby Smart
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 22
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Jon Sumrall
Ole Miss – Pete Golding
Texas A&M – Mike Elko
THURSDAY, July 23
Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield
LSU – Lane Kiffin
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
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