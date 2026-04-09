Latest Weather Blog
Vacant house along Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville catches fire
DONALDSONVILLE — A vacant house along Railroad Avenue near Donaldsonville's historic district caught fire Thursday morning.
Fire Chief Travis Cedotal said his crews first heard about the fire just before 8 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the residence.
Cedotal said that his crews entered the house in the back, where the fire was most concentrated, adding that firefighters from Paincourtville and Napoleonville were called as backup.
The homes on both sides of the vacant home that caught fire were protected, Cedotal added.
By 11 a.m., fire crews had put out most of the blaze, working to extinguish any hot spots leftover.
"We'll look into everything that's going on and try to determine what happened," Cedotal said, noting that the home was vacant for about a year, but that it did still have utilities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits
-
19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street
-
Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme pleads guilty
-
Sunday Journal: A look inside the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home
-
Coroner called after at least one person dies in targeted shooting on...
Sports Video
-
SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
-
LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes
-
SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title
-
LSU guard, former top-100 recruit Bella Hines to enter transfer portal
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...