77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme pleads guilty

58 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 4:17 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man who orchestrated a scheme to steal mail, alter checks and deposit stolen funds into multiple bank accounts pleaded guilty in federal court. 

Marvell Trevenski Jackson, Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and theft of mail. From July 2023 to May 2025, Jackson sought to gain over $500,000 through his scheme. 

U.S. Attorney Kurt Wall said Jackson bought stolen mail from a mail carrier out of Denham Springs and altered the checks to pay his "money mules," who set up bank accounts specifically to hide the ill-gotten funds. Jackson found the money mules by advertising on social media. 

Wall said Jackson and coconspirators sent phishing messages to multiple people in order to gain usernames, passwords and bank account information, making more than $300,000. 

Jackson's schemes affected customers at Neighbor's Federal Credit Union, Essential Federal Credit Union, First Guarantee Bank and Trust, Navy Federal Credit Union and Regions Bank. 

Trending News

Jackson could be sentenced to a maximum of 35 years in prison, a $1,250,000 fine, and up to eight years of supervised release.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days