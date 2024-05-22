87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Swimming pools to open for Louisiana State Parks starting Memorial Day weekend

1 hour 19 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2024 May 22, 2024 May 22, 2024 3:29 PM May 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Pixabay

BATON ROUGE - Swimming pools for Louisiana State Parks open Memorial Day Weekend beginning on Sunday, May 25.

According to Louisiana State Parks, Pools will remain open through Monday, May 27, then close Tuesday through Thursday for maintenance before resuming regular schedule of Thursdays through Sundays throughout the summer. 

Trending News

For a complete list of activities at Louisiana State Parks during the summer months, check LaStateParks.com or Louisiana State Parks on Facebook.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days