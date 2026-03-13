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Sweets shop on Perkins Road prepares special treat for the Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade
BATON ROUGE — A sweets shop on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge is working on a special treat for the Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Eloise Market and Bakery in Baton Rouge opened its new location on Perkins Road last October.
Owner Madelyn Burr said she got an early start in the business, learning from two of the best.
"Both of my grandmas really cooked and baked a lot," Burr said. "One of my grandmas was a restaurant owner and a chef in a restaurant and my other has a tendency to perfect things."
Growing up, Burr said that her family walked two blocks from their bright pink home to the parade route in the Garden District. Madelyn said her soccer games often happened on the same day.
"So I always remember being in a sports uniform at the parade. Either headed there or come from."
Burr shared that her father asked her mother to marry him right on the Wearin' of the Green parade route.
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"My dad had given a rider a shirt that said 'SAY YES'," Burr said. "He threw the shirt to her. She caught it and at first she went to put it down to catch the next thing and they were like wait wait...read it. And she read it, then put it down and my dad was on his knee. That was a really special one."
Burr originally opened her business five years ago in a different location and named it after her sister, Eloise. Now her business is located close to where she grew up, right on the Wearin' of the Green Parade route.
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