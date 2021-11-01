Suspects leave Walgreens in ruins after botched attempt to steal ATM

BATON ROUGE - Overnight Sunday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the attempted theft of an ATM at a business on the corner of Perkins Road and Siegen Lane.

The attempted theft occurred at the Walgreens (12881 Perkins Road) at the intersection of Perkins Road and Siegen Lane.

Sources who drove by the area reported seeing multiple wrecked cars as well as smashed and broken glass in front of the pharmacy.

According to EBRSO, it was shortly after midnight that authorities were dispatched to the Walgreens in response to an attempted burglary in progress.

An anonymous caller told authorities she was in the parking lot at Jack in the Box across the street when she saw three people in an older model truck trying to steal an ATM at Walgreens.

When deputies made their way to the scene of the incident, they saw that Walgreens' entire front window had been busted and the ATM was sitting in the middle of the parking lot with two large red straps attached to it.

In the picture below, an older model, dark in color General Motors style pick-up with a gray panel at the bottom is depicted as it is pulling away from the scene, leaving the ATM on the ground.

The Sheriff's Office says no money was stolen during the attempt and deputies are currently searching for three suspects.

Based on video surveillance and eyewitness accounts, authorities learned that after pulling into the parking lot, the first suspect smashed Walgreen's front glass door with a blunt object.

After this, the second suspect was seen climbing into the store and then tying a rope to the ATM. A third suspect then pulled the ATM out of the store.

The three were seen trying to put the ATM into the back of their truck, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information related to the attempted theft is asked to contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.

According to witnesses, the suspects fled in the direction of Essen Lane on Perkins Road. The vehicle has yet to be located.

WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza spoke with the manager of Walgreens around 8:30 a.m. and the manager confirmed that store personnel are working to clear the debris and glass from the area so the store can open as soon as possible.

In the meantime, however, customers who need to pick up prescriptions from Walgreens' pharmacy can do so, as the drive-thru is currently open.