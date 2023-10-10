Suspected drug dealer arrested, found with heroin mixed with fentanyl

GEISMAR - After a two-week investigation, deputies in Ascension Parish arrested a suspected drug dealer on Monday.

Deputies said they stopped 54-year-old Reggie Holland's car when he was leaving his Geismar home and found 55 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 82 grams of cocaine and a gun. Deputies added that Holland had warrants out for sexual battery and simple battery.

Holland was booked with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two-counts of sexual battery, and simple battery.