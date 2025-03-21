Suspect wanted for kidnapping, rape after holding woman at gunpoint in Target parking lot

HAMMOND - Police are searching for a man accused of a kidnapping and rape in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officers were called to a hospital where they spoke to the victim Thursday evening. The Hammond Police Department obtained video footage of a possible suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Donnie Stevenson, and his vehicle, believed to be a red Honda Accord.

According to Chief Edwin Bergeron, Stevenson stole a car in Independence before coming to Hammond to stalk women at local stores. Stevenson ended up at the Hammond Target, followed a woman, held her at gunpoint, kidnapped her by forcing her into her own car and sexually assaulted her in the car.

Afterward, Stevenson allegedly made the victim drive back to Target, where she flagged down people and eventually got into contact with Hammond Police officers.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office later received a call from a resident saying that Stevenson was in Independence.

When going to a residence provided by the caller, deputies found the stolen car and Stevenson before he got out of the car and ran into the woods. A perimeter is currently set up but Stevenson has not yet been caught, Bergeron said.

Bergeron also said he believed that Stevenson followed other women within the store before choosing the victim.

Anyone with information about Stevenson's whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD at (1-800) 554-5245.