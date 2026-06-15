Louisiana expands fortified roofs program to include more parishes as registration deadline nears

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Insurance has made its fortified roof grant program available to residents in more parishes just days before the registration deadline.

The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program provides grants of up to $10,000 to Louisiana residents to strengthen their roofs against hurricane-force winds. Homeowners must enter a lottery for a chance to participate in the program.

On Monday, the LDI announced that residents in Acadia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette and Washington parishes now have a chance for a free fortified roof. The expansion also includes the rest of Ascension, Calcasieu, Iberia, Livingston, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Vermillion parishes that were not previously eligible.

All parishes included in the program are shaded below.

The deadline to register for the upcoming lottery is Friday. Homeowners must upload their homestead exemption, insurance policy declarations page that includes wind coverage and flood insurance declarations page if in a flood zone. For a copy of their homestead exemption, homeowners can contact their parish tax assessor.

In order to register for the lottery, homeowners will need to create an LFHP profile. Those who entered a previous lottery but were not selected must re-register, but do not need a new profile.

To create an account, register and learn more about the program, click here.