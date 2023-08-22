Suspect wanted for June burglary of Gonzales hardware store arrested in string of cross-state thefts

GONZALES - Months after burglars were caught on video stealing thousands of dollars in power equipment from an Ascension Parish hardware store, one of the suspects was arrested for a string of burglaries that took place across multiple states.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday that Gary Simmons II, 22, of Houston was arrested and is in jail in Texas following a joint investigation between Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee authorities. Simmons, operating with Kiana Stewart, 22, also of Houston, is allegedly involved in multiple burglaries spanning multiple states.

Simmons and Stewart broke into Hutch's Hardware in Gonzales on June 4. Detectives found the two had stolen power equipment totaling approximately $10 thousand.

As of Tuesday morning, Simmons is awaiting transfer to the Ascension Parish Jail and will be charged with burglary and felony theft up to $25 thousand.

Stewart remains at large, and once arrested, she will be charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit felony theft up to $25 thousand.