McConnell still in rehabilitation facility, will miss upcoming Kentucky political event, his office says

NEW YORK (ABC News) — Sen. Mitch McConnell's office issued a statement from the Republican senator on Monday saying that he will miss an upcoming Kentucky political event in order to continue his rehabilitation following a June 14 fall that left him hospitalized.

"I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday," McConnell said in the statement of the political event and cookout held annually in Kentucky.

"As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon."

An additional statement from the Office of the Attending Physician says that McConnell is continuing with a course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, adding that he is "not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office."

"Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls," the OAP statement reads.

McConnell's office also included a new image of the senator and his wife, Elaine Chao, that it says was taken on Sunday, July 26.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14, though his team initially released few details about the incident -- prompting calls from many, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, for more transparency.

In a statement issued July 12, nearly a month after his hospitalization, McConnell said he was hospitalized due to a fall that left him briefly unconscious. He also had to deal with a "mild case of pneumonia."

He has not been seen on Capitol Hill since June 11.

McConnell has said he intends to finish his term, which expires in January. The seven-term senator has already said he does not intend to seek reelection in January.