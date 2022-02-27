Suspect still on the run after deadly shooting at hotel along Siegen Lane

45°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are still looking for the person who shot and killed a man at hotel just off I-10 Saturday.

The victim, identified Monday as 31-year-old Charlton Henry, was shot multiple times at the Super 8 hotel on Rieger Road, near the intersection of Siegen Lane and the interstate.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday and stemmed from an argument.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.  

