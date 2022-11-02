Latest Weather Blog
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement.
The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23 killing of Veronique Allen. Police identified Myers — who lives in Houston — as a suspect early on, but he'd managed to avoid law enforcement ever since the shooting.
The department said officers logged Myers' information into a national crime database, knowing that he was a "creature of habit" and that he "couldn’t stay out of trouble" for long.
Myers ultimately led police right to him on Nov. 1, when he got involved in a fight at a business in Scarborough, Maine, about 1,500 miles away from where the shooting happened. Officers there discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and booked him into the Cumberland County Jail as a fugitive this week.
He will be extradited to Washington Parish to face charges of principal to first-degree murder, principal to assault by drive-by shooting and principal to illegal use of a weapon.
Police are still looking for at least two others involved in the shooting.
