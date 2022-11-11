64°
Suspect named in Coy Avenue murder

6 years 10 months 1 day ago Sunday, January 10 2016 Jan 10, 2016 January 10, 2016 8:01 PM January 10, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Deputies released the name of the man wanted for murder and attempted murder after a shooting on Coy Avenue overnight in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Investigators said 38-year-old Leethel White was wanted for killing 28-year-old Kourtney Thomas and shooting another woman Saturday night.

Sheriff's deputies said they were called to the 8600 block of Coy Avenue just before 9 p.m. The deputies said they found Thomas and a second woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Thomas was later pronounced dead. The second victim had only minor injuries.

Investigators asked anyone with information about White's location or the shooting to call EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.

