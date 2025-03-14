82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect in Southern University dorm shooting arrested by US Marshals in Texas

Friday, March 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The suspect in a shooting at a Southern University dorm hall has been arrested almost two weeks after the shooting took place. 

University officials announced the arrest of Semaj Joiner on Friday morning. He was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas and is facing charges of carrying a firearm on school property, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

Joiner and the victim allegedly communicated through the app Sidechat. The app is marketed to college students "as a digital space to talk authentically about campus life," CBS News reported in 2024.

After a dispute over money, Joiner is accused of pulling out a gun and firing a single shot that hit the victim in the stomach.

Police said Joiner then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. This is when he was seen on surveillance footage. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Mar. 5.

