Studyville expanding East Baton Rouge Parish headquarters

Photo: Studyville location on Perkins Rowe via. Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge education technology company announced a $1.26 million expansion of its Jefferson Highway headquarters on Thursday.

Studyville said the expansion will help advance and grow StudyTrack and ReadingImpact, platforms the company designed to help with tutoring and literacy.

Studyville was founded in 2020 as a single tutoring center and has expanded across Louisiana and into other states. The company says it works with more than 10,000 students each year.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, the expansion is expected to create 32 new direct jobs over five years that have an average annual salary of $90,000. LED expects the project to also bring in 13 new indirect jobs as well.

New hirings should start in the first quarter of 2026.