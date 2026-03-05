Behind the Counter Act could increase penalties for threats, violence against workers

BATON ROUGE - Harsher penalties could be on the way for people who disrupt businesses and their employees.

This comes after a restaurant owner was shot for allegedly giving someone the wrong order last month.

It is one of the stories that motivated State Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-District 68, to write the "Behind the Counter Act". The legislation adds harsher penalties for anyone who "disrupts the operation of a regulated establishment".

"It's hard enough for businesses to find people to work in the industry," McMakin said. "We want to make sure that if you do work in that industry, we're going to protect you a little more."

Another part of the bill requires businesses to post a sign that reads:

"WARNING: Violence, threats, or abuse against an employee is a crime and will not be

tolerated. Such acts may result in arrest and felony conviction under Louisiana law."

The legislative session starts Monday.