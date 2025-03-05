Campus police get warrant for suspect in Southern dorm room shooting that left one injured

BATON ROUGE — Southern University Police have obtained a warrant for a man accused of attempted murder in a Southern dorm shooting over the weekend.

Semaj Mikel Joiner, 23, is wanted in the shooting of a student on Sunday. The two allegedly agreed to meet at a Ulysses S. Jones Hall dorm room around 6:30 p.m. The victim allegedly agreed to have Joiner give them a haircut, the warrant filed Wednesday says.

The two allegedly communicated through the app Sidechat. The app is marketed to college students "as a digital space to talk authentically about campus life," CBS News reported in 2024.

After a dispute over money, Joiner is accused of pulling out a gun and firing a single shot that hit the victim in the stomach.

Police said Joiner then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. This is when he was seen on surveillance footage.

According to police, Joiner faces attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possessing a firearm on school property charges.

On Monday, Baton Rouge Police officers searched an apartment on Brightside Drive looking for the alleged shooter. No arrests have been made.