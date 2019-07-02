Suspect in I-10 shooting shot, arrested by police in Mississippi

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police have confirmed that a suspect shot and arrested in Woodville, Mississippi, is the same man involved in a shooting on I-10E in Baton Rouge.

At around 2 a.m., Baton Rouge Police were called to the scene of I-10E near the I-110 split for a woman walking on the interstate. Upon arrival, police discovered she was suffering from a gunshot injury inflicted by 28-year-old Gerry Byrd.

An hour later, police in Woodville, Mississippi were called to a gas station on Highway 61 where Byrd tried to run into the building with a car, walked in with two guns, and assaulted a clerk.

When police arrived, Byrd tried to charge them, but was shot in the process. He was airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge in critical condition.

Chief Jessie Stewart of Woodville PD says Byrd was recently released from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for burglary and contraband charges.

At the time of the incident, Byrd was wearing an ankle monitor put on him by officials in Mississippi.