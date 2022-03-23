68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect in custody after police standoff along Government Street near Mid City

Wednesday, March 23 2022 12:31 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A large police presence gathered along Government Street due to an apparent standoff Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the situation, which began around noon, stemmed from an attempted traffic stop. According the department, the driver did not pull over and refused to get out of his vehicle after coming to a stop near the intersection of Government and S Foster Drive. 

The suspect was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. at a nearby apartment complex. Police said that man was taken to a hospital after the incident. 

