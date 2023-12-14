56°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect in 2016 Baton Rouge killing on U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list
BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for a 2016 shooting in which he allegedly killed one person and seriously injured another landed on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list.
Leethal White, 46, is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder for a $25,000 reward. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals, White allegedly shot two female associates at close range, killing one, Kourtney Thomas, and severely injuring the other.
Trending News
White is suspected to be in Baton Rouge or Atlanta, Georgia. Anyone with information is urged to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867, or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected