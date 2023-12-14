Suspect in 2016 Baton Rouge killing on U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list

BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for a 2016 shooting in which he allegedly killed one person and seriously injured another landed on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list.

Leethal White, 46, is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder for a $25,000 reward. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals, White allegedly shot two female associates at close range, killing one, Kourtney Thomas, and severely injuring the other.

White is suspected to be in Baton Rouge or Atlanta, Georgia. Anyone with information is urged to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867, or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.