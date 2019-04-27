Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested in Slidell homicide
SLIDELL- The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in a homicide that happened late Friday night in the River Gardens neighborhood.
The murder occurred around 11:15 p.m. deputies were called to Pine Drive for reports of a shooting.
Once they arrived at the scene they found a 54-year-old man lying in the driveway of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.
In the residents, they also found 34-year-old Terrell Sylvas. Authorities say Sylvas was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for an apparent drug overdose.
During the investigation, detectives learned Sylvas was responsible for shooting the 54-year-old victim.
Once Sylvas was released for the hospital he was arrested and booked at St. Tammany Parish Jail on second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with other charges.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the murder they are asked to call (985) 898-2338.
