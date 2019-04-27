Suspect arrested in Slidell homicide

SLIDELL- The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in a homicide that happened late Friday night in the River Gardens neighborhood.

The murder occurred around 11:15 p.m. deputies were called to Pine Drive for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived at the scene they found a 54-year-old man lying in the driveway of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

In the residents, they also found 34-year-old Terrell Sylvas. Authorities say Sylvas was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for an apparent drug overdose.

During the investigation, detectives learned Sylvas was responsible for shooting the 54-year-old victim.

Once Sylvas was released for the hospital he was arrested and booked at St. Tammany Parish Jail on second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with other charges.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the murder they are asked to call (985) 898-2338.