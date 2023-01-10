73°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break
NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter.
Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
Hughes was a freshman student at Southern and was visiting family over the holiday break when she was shot.
Trending News
Williams faces two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police releases video from officer-involved shooting on I-10
-
Deputy shot at Highland Road apartment complex
-
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser won't join 2023 gubernatorial race; Landry picks up...
-
Neighbors say problems got worse after city tried to fix sinkhole
-
Animal Control experts suggest climbing, asking for help if you encounter threatening...