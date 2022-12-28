43°
Two killed, several teens hurt after shooting at New Orleans Christmas party
NEW ORLEANS - Two 19-year-olds were killed in a shooting that happened at a party in a New Orleans apartment over the holiday weekend.
WWL-TV reports shots were fired early Monday morning, around 12:30 a.m., at a rental property on St. Maurice Avenue in New Orleans. Two 19-year-old victims, Courtney Hughes and Kyron Peters, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Hughes had just graduated from Edna Karr High School earlier in 2022.
Four others were hurt in the shooting: two 18-year-old males and two female victims, ages 17 and 18.
The shooter has not yet been identified, and authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
