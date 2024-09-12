Suspect arrested in fatal Alliquippa Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Alliquippa Street last weekend.

According to arrest records, the shooting took place on July 29 around 5:49 p.m. in the 4000 block of Alliquippa Street.

Upon arrival, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department located the 30-year-old victim in the driver seat of his vehicle suffering from a gun shot wound to the head, according to arrest records.

The victim, identified as John Offord, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives discovered that the victim was driving southbound on Alliquippa Street in a gold Audi SUV when an unknown suspect fired two shots into the driver side of the vehicle, striking the Offord in the head, according to arrest records.

Detectives later learned that the victim was having problems with the boyfriend of his child's mother, Mingus Adams, 28, of Baton Rouge.

Adams allegedly had threatened Offord with an automatic rifle recently and had also pulled a gun on one of the victim's friends.

Detectives then received further information from two tips, stating that a gold Infiniti SUV drove by Offord's vehicle on Alliquippa Street when the driver fired shots from a handgun into the vehicle. The second tip stated that Adams was responsible for the homicide of Offord.

Detectives later learned that Adams has a gold Infiniti SUV registered in his name.

Video surveillance footage from nearby the crime scene corroborated the witness' statement and showed the vehicle matching that description.

Based on the information, Adams was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $300,000.