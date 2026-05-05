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Suspect accused of sexually assaulting victim
BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.
The incident happened in December 2017. According to the arrest report, the victim was staying at a sober living house at the time. On the night of the incident, the victim said she was watching tv on the couch where John Foster and another person were there drinking.
At some point, the other person left the room leaving the victim alone with Foster. That was when the assault happened. The victim told authorities Foster continued to assault her even when she asked him to stop.
After the incident, Foster left the scene.
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He was later arrested and charged with sexual battery.
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