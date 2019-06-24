Latest Weather Blog
Supreme Court to review insurers' Obamacare claims for $12B
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court will decide whether insurance companies can collect $12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the health care law championed by President Barack Obama.
The justices said Monday that they will hear appeals in the fall from insurers who argue that they are entitled to the money under a provision of the "Obamacare" health law that promised insurers a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage to people in the marketplaces created by the health care law.
The companies cite Health and Human Services Department statistics to claim they are owed $12 billion. But Congress inserted a provision in the department's spending bill from 2015 to 2017 to limit payments under the "risk corridors" program.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Tornado of poop': Homes ruined after raw sewage erupts from toilets
-
Ascension Parish judge to discuss defense funding, bond in Theriot case
-
Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on Lake Calais Court
-
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer receives personalized rocking horse
-
Three heroic Central Private graduates saved four distressed swimmers while on senior...