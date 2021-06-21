82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Supreme Court rules against NCAA caps on education-related gifts, benefits for student-athletes

2 hours 41 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, June 21 2021 Jun 21, 2021 June 21, 2021 9:34 AM June 21, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court ruled in a major case involving whether the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is breaking anti-trust law by limiting what student-athletes can receive by way of education-related gifts and benefits, ABC News reports.

The news outlet notes that the case highlights NCAA restrictions on athlete compensation, and could dramatically alter the nature of college sports.

Trending News

The court ruled unanimously against NCAA limits.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days