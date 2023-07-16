90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
SUPD: Active shooter training starting Monday on Southern University campus will sound like gunfire

BATON ROUGE - An active shooter training in a Southern University dorm on Monday will sound like gunfire, but all the bullets will be blank, authorities say. 

According to the Southern University Police Department, the training will go on from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Jones Hall. 

SUPD said the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting the active shooter training. "Training involves active shooter scenarios with blank gunfire, which includes gunfire sounds," SUPD said in a statement. 

Anyone with questions or concerns should call (225) 771-2770. 

