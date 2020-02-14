Sunny and cool for Valentine's Day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure is approaching from the west, keeping winds out of the north and sunny skies overhead. Temperatures will be slow to warm, breaking into the 50s around lunchtime, with afternoon highs peaking near 58°. Winds will slowly calm and shift out of the east as we proceed into the evening hours. Temperatures will plummet after sunset, dropping into the 40s around 7PM with overnight lows near 36° heading into Saturday morning.

Up Next: Dry and warming into the beginning part of the weekend before showers push in from the Gulf overnight Saturday into Sunday. This wet weather pattern will linger through the workweek as highs break into the 80s around Tuesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure becomes dominant today to our west, which will keep winds out of the north and temperatures pretty chilly. The high will pass through our area and shift toward our east through the day on Saturday, effectively warming high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s through the remainder of the weekend. This will also translate into increasing cloud cover late Saturday with showers pushing onshore into Sunday morning as winds shift out of the southeast. This will stay the course through the beginning part of the workweek as a front will approach from the northwest Monday and Tuesday. Storms will be possible from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning as a cold front slowly drives through the area. This is associated with the potential for convection and vertical development to occur during this timeframe. Storms could be rather strong, but it is unlikely as the last several systems have under-performed as they approached our area.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

