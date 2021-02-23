Sunny and 70s, Scattered showers return to the forecast on Thursday

You will be hard-pressed to find clouds out there today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: In short, sunny and 70s today! The boundary that came through yesterday did drop our morning temperatures into the 30s, but the chilly temperatures will not last long. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 70 degrees all across the viewing area and there will be plenty of sunshine. This is “wear a jacket in the morning and take it off in the afternoon” weather. Tonight, temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the 40s.

Up Next: Dry, mostly sunny conditions will continue for Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s in the afternoon and overnight temperatures will rise back into the 50s by Thursday morning. On Thursday and Friday, scattered showers will be on and off. Neither day will be a washout. Temperatures will continue to be near 70 degrees between the showers. A similar pattern with temperatures near 70 and scattered showers will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

