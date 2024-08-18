88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday service proceeds after car crashed through Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church

6 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, August 18 2024 Aug 18, 2024 August 18, 2024 4:47 PM August 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Ponzio

BATON ROUGE - After a car crashed through the sanctuary of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, the congregation showed up to Sunday worship as usual, just in a different location. 

The church held their Sunday service inside of the building's family life center after Tervont Johnson was arrested for crashing through the church on Scenic Highway and reportedly told officers he had been "riding with demons" prior to the crash. 

The damage to the church totaled around $100,000.

"We didn't have to leave the campus to go and have a service so we were blessed and we thank god for it," said Reverend Tommy Cain, the Interim Pastor.

No one was in the sanctuary when Johnson crashed his car. He walked away without a scratch. 

"Thank God nobody was hurt, thank God the young man that was driving the vehicle was not hurt. Don't have all the details of what happened or how it happened but we're just thankful no blood was shed," Cain said.

Cain said the church community has remained strong. 

Trending News

"We all come together, we come together in prayer, and we come together in love and we're waiting on God because he's the end of our faith," Cain said. "We thank people for their love and support, their prayers, just keep praying for us."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days