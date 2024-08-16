Man deliberately crashed car through Baptist church, said he was 'riding with demons'

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Thursday for crashing nearly through an entire church on Scenic Highway reportedly told officers he had been "riding with demons" prior to the crash.

Tervont Johnson, 26, was arrested Thursday after he crashed his car through Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Scenic Highway. His vehicle also caught on fire immediately after the crash.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Johnson appeared to be incoherent at the time of his arrest. He waived his rights to counsel after police read him his Miranda Rights, and reportedly admitted to crashing his car, saying he was "riding with demons."

Police seized a large amount of marijuana from Johnson's vehicle.

He was arrested for aggravated criminal damage to property and drug charges related to the marijuana.