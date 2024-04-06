69°
Sunday's deadline approaching for EBR School Board task force applications
BATON ROUGE - An application to serve on any of the three new East Baton Rouge Parish School Board task forces will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 7, school officials said.
The task forces on working conditions and culture, truancy and transportation were created in March. Any community members interested in serving on a task force can submit their application here.
