Sunday PM Forecast: Warm and dry weather precedes a late week disturbance

The forecast remains rather eventful for the first half of the week. Both high and low temperatures will be well above average. However, we’re keeping an eye on our next cold front. That could send temperatures down and rain chances up by the week’s end.

Tonight & Tomorrow: High clouds arrive on Sunday night, producing partly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Although we do not expect a lot of widespread fog, there may be enough moisture for patchy dense fog along the Atchafalaya basin and into the coastal parishes. Overnight lows will be in the middle-50s. This is above the average low of 50° for this time of year.

High clouds continue to make their presence known on Monday. We expect a filtered or milky sunshine during the day depending on the thickness of the clouds. Regardless, highs will still reach the low to mid-80s – roughly 10° above average.

Up Next: We’ll see a mixture of clouds and sun through Wednesday, with both high and low temperatures running well above the “normal” values. That said, we’ll begin to see a pattern shift by the end of the workweek. Cloud cover will increase on on Thursday. There is an outside chance for a late shower on Thursday evening, but better rain chances arrive on Friday.

For now, we’re forecasting about a 30% rain coverage on Friday as a cold front passes through the region. Highs on Friday will be closely tied to the timing of the frontal passage. Confidence is high that we’ll be much cooler into Veteran’s Day weekend. Rain chances are a bit questionable on Saturday and Sunday. We’re leaning toward a drier scenario in the BR metro, with a spotty shower chance along the coast. However, next weekend is still at a range where the details can shift around. Should any changes arise, we at the Storm Station will let you know accordingly.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: As of Sunday afternoon, there are no active tropical systems in the Atlantic basin, and no development is expected in the next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.