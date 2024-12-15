Sunday AM Forecast: Near-record highs Sunday, fog potential increases

Temperatures are continuing to warm, and this cause will near-record highs today. In the overnight hours, the fog potential will begin to increase.

Today & Tonight: We have started off today with a lot sunshine. This will allow highs to get to near-record levels. The record is 81 degrees set back in 2007, and we will get within a few degrees of that. Expected a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and evening. A spotty sprinkle will be possible, but the vast majority will stay dry. The fog potential increases in the overnight hours and early Monday morning. Dense fog will be a possibility, so be careful if driving. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Up Next: While increasing moister values will first create the fog potential, it will also allow for a slightly greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Storms will occur on an isolated basis, so not everyone will get wet. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s. Moisture content will decrease a bit on Tuesday, so almost everyone will stay dry. Rain chances begin to pick up once again Wednesday into Wednesday night as our next cold front approaches the area. Latest guidance has hinted at scenarios where this front does not pass. The current forecast calls for a big cool down, but further adjustments might have to be made.

