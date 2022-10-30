Sunday PM Forecast: Trick-or-Treating will be comfortable tomorrow afternoon

Halloween is tomorrow, and this forecast is all TREATS!

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Throughout the day today we did not see very much break in the dense cloud cover. Temperatures still managed to creep into the mid-70s. As we head into the evening hours temperatures will start to fall back into the low-50s. Starting our spooky Monday, some cloud cover will still be lingering from overnight. Areas that do not see heavy cloud cover have a good chance of seeing some patchy fog. Throughout the day the forecast brings many treats. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s. There will be a light northwesterly breeze throughout the day. As trick-or-treating starts temperatures will be on the warmer side, but as the sun begins to set we will start see temperatures dropping back into the mid-50s overnight.

Up Next: Tuesday the same pattern is set to repeat. Waking up with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. There is still plenty of moisture in our area to leave us feeling a bit sticky at the start of the day. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-70s. You can expect to see some dense cloud cover for most of the day on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon hours. We have a decent amount of moisture but nothing to help get the showers started. If you see a shower it will be brief. Overnight temperatures settle into the mid-50s and you can expct more of the same for Wednesday and into the rest of your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Halloween festivities will not be interrupted by weather, but you’ll still need to know how to dress. The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center began advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen this afternoon. The phrase "Potential Tropical Cyclone" is a relatively new term created by the National Hurricane Center to identify disturbances that are not yet a tropical cyclone (tropical depression, storm, or hurricane). This allows the National Weather Service to issue watches or warnings for landfalls that are expected within 48 hours. Therefore, those living in the path are given adequate time to prepare.

While the area in the Caribbean may grab your attention, it is very unlikely that any development interacts with the United States. Strong cold fronts will continue to divert tropical activity away from the Gulf of Mexico.